It appears Ireland Baldwin isn’t quite fond of Amber Heard.

Amid the actress’s trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, an audio clip of Heard admitting to hitting the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star was played during court, which seems to have rattled Baldwin.

Earlier this week, the model, 26, and daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger commented on the trial via Instagram Stories.

READ MORE: Ireland Baldwin Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Claims In ‘Open And Transparent’ Post About ‘FaceTite’ Procedure

Baldwin shared a screenshot of a tweet featuring a video of Depp sitting on the stand while listening to the audio clip being played. She posted a message of her thoughts alongside the photo.

“The thing is, I know women who are exactly like this,” Baldwin wrote on her since-expired Instagram Story, according to Newsweek. “They are manipulative and cold and they use their very womanhood to play victim and turn the world against the man because we live in a society where it’s cool to say men are all the worst and blah blah f**kity blah.”

READ MORE: Johnny Depp Testifies Amber Heard Attacked Him, He Never Hit Back

She concluded, “Men can experience abuse too and this absolute disaster of a human being Amber Heard is a terrible person and I hope Johnny gets his reputation and his life back. And I hope he’s in like 5 Pirates movies.”