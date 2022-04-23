Keke Palmer is shedding light on a recent incident in which her privacy was completely disregarded.

On Saturday morning, the “Hustlers” actress took to Twitter to share what happened when a fan went “against [her] will” despite politely declining to take a photo with her.

“No means no, even when it doesn’t pertain to sex,” Palmer, 28, wrote on Twitter. “I was at the bar the other day and this girl asked me three times for a picture and I told her three times nicely that I did not want [to] take one with her. She still preceded to film me against my will..”

“If I went off on her I would’ve been wrong, so I just nervously laughed while my privacy was invaded upon,” she continued in a follow-up tweet.

Later, the actress further expressed her thoughts on Instagram.

“Clearly I’m still upset about it cause I hated that I smiled, but that is my defense mechanism to laugh or joke in an uncomfortable situation and it misleads people every time,” Palmer captioned the post containing a screenshot of her tweets.

“Literally I could be wanting to scream, and on the outside I’m still preforming. The fact that I tell people no at all is therapeutic progress for me lbvs.”

The TV personality acknowledged those who may also struggle with “creating boundaries,” wishing them “goodluck.”

“When you people please or always try to avoid conflict, you let yourself down every time,” Palmer explained.

“If you ever want a picture with me and I say no, let’s just let that rock.”