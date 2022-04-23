Click to share this via email

Jensen Ackles gave fans a glimpse of his debut as Soldier Boy on “The Boys” ahead of the show’s upcoming third season.

The 44-year-old actor showed off his big beard and muscular body in a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the Amazon Prime Video series.

“Thanks iPhone for reminding me what I looked like a year ago today. All prepped and ready for some #soldierboy action!!! Can’t wait for @theboystv S3. It’s gonna get hairy,” Ackles captioned the Instagram carousel.

Ian Somerhalder appeared to be jealous of the “Supernatural” alum, commenting, “Wait, your iPhone reminds you that your handsome beast? I want that iPhone!”

Justin Hartley expressed the thoughts of many, simply writing, “Jacked!”

“The Boys” season 3 premieres June 3.