Chris Rock’s mom, Rose Rock, has spoken out for the first time since her son was slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars.

Speaking to WIS, Rose noted that the “Grown Ups” actor is doing just fine but is “still processing” the shocking incident that consequently led to Smith’s 10-year ban from all Academy events, including the annual awards ceremony.

“I told someone, when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us, but he really slapped me,” Rose said. “When you hurt my child, you hurt me.”

If given the opportunity to speak to Smith, the mother expressed that she has “no idea” what she’d say to him, other than, “‘What in the world were you thinking?’”

Rose explained that “so many things could have happened” in addition to the “King Richard” star slapping the comedian.

“Chris could have stepped back and fallen. You [Smith] really could have gotten taken out in handcuffs,” she said, noting that Smith “didn’t think.” “You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye, and you went up, and you made her day because she was bowled over laughing when it happened.”

As for Smith’s 10-year ban, Rose questions whether or not his punishment holds any real weight.

“What does that mean? You don’t even go every year,” she said of the actor.

Rose went on to emphasize that she’s “really, really proud” of the way her son handled the situation and, like her other son Kenny Rock, she too felt that Smith’s social media apology, posted the day after the ceremony, didn’t feel genuine.

“I feel really bad that he never apologized,” Rose said. “His people wrote up a piece and said, ‘I apologize to Chris Rock,’ but something like that is personal. You reach out.”

Chris has kept quiet on the incident since earlier this month when he stated, “I’m not talking until I get paid.”