Gwyneth Paltrow shared the sweet origin story of her daughter’s name Apple.

On Friday, during an Instagram Q&A, a fan asked the 49-year-old actress how she came up with the name for her not-so-little baby girl, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin.

“Her dad came up with the name and I fell in love with it,” she replied, adding, “I thought it was original and cool.”

“I can’t imagine her being called anything else,” she said of Apple, now 17.

The Goop founder also shares son Moses, 16, with Martin and is a stepmom to her husband Brad Falchuk’s son Brody and daughter Isabella.

To celebrate International Women’s Day last month, on March 8, the “Iron Man” actress honoured her daughter in a touching Instagram post.

“Happy international womens day. I’ve been spending the morning thinking about all of the incredible women I love, who love me back hard,” she begun to caption a screenshot of her and Apple on FaceTime.

“But today I want to pay tribute to one (technically almost) woman on the cusp of it,” she continued, drawing attention to her daughter. “This woman gives me hope for the future of sisterhood, and for the future of our planet. And this woman has made me the woman I am today more than anyone else.”