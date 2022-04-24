A$AP Rocky stepped out in public with Rihanna for the first time since his arrest at LAX earlier this week.

Currently free on $550,000 bail, the rapper and the singer — who are expecting a baby together — were spotted strolling together in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Rocky — whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers — was arrested in connection with a shooting that took place last year in Hollywood, with the investigation into the incident said to be ongoing.

The rapper was wearing floral-patterned jeans and a matching hoodie, while Rihanna wore a pair of stiped shorts and matching bra-top, gently cradling her exposed baby bump as they walked.

A$AP Rocky was arrested shortly after he and Rihanna arrived in Los Angeles from her native Barbados.

A source told Us Weekly that Rihanna hasn’t “spoken much about [the arrest]. She’s truly focused on her pregnancy and not trying to get too stressed.”

According to the source, Rihanna is hopeful that A$AP Rocky’s legal problems will be sorted out. “She is very confident about everything and has told friends she just hopes for a positive outcome,” the insider added.