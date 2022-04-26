Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson are officially married, with the two tying the knot on Saturday in an intimate ceremony held at a luxury resort in Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains.

As the Daily Mail reports, the couple — who have been together since 2013 and share sons Tatum, 7, and River, 4 — exchanged vows in a specially erected tent on a lawn at Blackberry Farm.

According to the Mail, the couple were surrounded by friends and family as they took the plunge.

READ MORE: Paulina Gretzky Hints At Wedding Ceremony With Fiancé Dustin Johnson In Cryptic Instagram Story

Gretzky celebrated by posted some photos of the bride and groom on social media.

Previously, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky took to Instagram Story to share a variety of photos and video from her nuptials and the events leading up to it.

Among the photos was one in which Gretzky is seen holding a handwritten note from the groom.

“Paulina, you are the love of my life,” the note reads. “I’m counting the seconds until I marry you. I love you to the moon and back. Xo, Dustin.”

Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

Check out more magical moments from the wedding weekend:

Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

Paulina Gretzky/Instagram