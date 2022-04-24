Billie Eilish performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2022 in Indio, California.

Billie Eilish took to the stage of Coachella on the music festival’s second weekend of the 2022 edition for her headlining set on Saturday night.

During last weekend’s set, Eilish and brother Finneas welcomed surprise guests Khalid and Damon Albarn, and for her second Coachella show the “Bad Guy” singer revealed another surprise up her sleeve when she gestured to an empty stool sitting on the stage.

“Oh, look! An empty seat. Who’s that for?” Eilish coyly told the crowed before introducing “my friend Hayley Williams!”

The Paramore singer was clearly thrilled to be there. “This is my first Coachella — whoa!” she told the audience before addressing Eilish. “Thanks for sharing this with me — this is sick!”

With Finneas on acoustic guitar, Eilish and Williams treated the crowd to a duet of Paramore’s “Misery Business”, with WIlliams declaring between verses, “We sound so good!”

hayley williams wore toxicity & KO in her hair at coachella with billie eilish so I wore toxicity & KO in my hair at coachella pic.twitter.com/INmn4ZnMBv — Good Dye Young 🌈 (@gooddyeyoung) April 24, 2022

hayley williams and billie eilish went from fangirling over each other on social media for years to singing together at coachella pic.twitter.com/S5EDDwhffw — mar_9 (@chrrypm) April 24, 2022

After finishing the song, Eilish was apparently awestruck by the experience. “Absolutely what on Earth could be cooler than that?” she declared. “I’m dead serious.”

Meanwhile, that wasn’t the only duet from the pair; later in the set, Williams made a second appearance onstage, joining Eilish on her hit “Happier Than Ever”.