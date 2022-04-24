Click to share this via email

Gigi Hadid celebrated her 27th birthday in style!

As the Daily Mail reports, the model ushered in her big day with a swanky soiree held at New York City hotspot Zero Bond.

Among those in attendance were her sister, Bella Hadid, and pals Emily Ratajkowski, Martha Hunt and Helena Christensen, reported the outlet.

According to the Mail, the birthday girl looked “ethereal” in a white lace bustier accompanying while see-through lace pants and an elegantly long matching jacket.

Gigi Hadid – Photo via Mega Agency

Bella Hadid & Gigi Hadid – Photo via Mega Agency

Also on hand for the celebration was Blake Lively, who arrived wearing a short purple minidress and red platform heels.

Blake Lively. Photo via Mega Agency

Other guests at the bash included “Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski, and the birthday girl’s parents, Mohammed Hadid and ex-wfe Yolanda Hadid, who was accompanied by boyfriend Joseph Jingoli.