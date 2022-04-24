Did Amber Heard’s attorney drop a big fib during the ongoing defamation trial between the “Aquaman” star and ex-husband Johnny Depp?

That seems to be the case, according to a TikTok video shared by Milani cosmetics, which seemingly refutes supposed evidence introduced in court by Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft.

According to TMZ, Bredehoft showed the jury Milani’s All In One Correcting Kit, which she said Heard used to cover bruises inflicted on her by Depp.

However, as the TikTok video posted by the makeup brand pointed out, that specific product wasn’t launched until 2017.

That fact is an inconvenient one, since the alleged abuse would have taken place between 2012 to 2016 — before the makeup kit was introduced to the market.

“You asked us… let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017!” wrote the brand in the caption to the video that proved the product didn’t release until well after Heard filed for divorce.

Of course, as TMZ points out, Bredehoft may have just been using the product as an example of the type of makeup that Heard wore to cover her alleged bruises, and wasn’t claiming she used that specific makeup kit.