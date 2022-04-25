Megan Thee Stallion is opening up during her first TV interview about the alleged shooting that took place in July 2020 between her and rapper, Tory Lanez.

In an interview with Gayle King, airing Monday on “CBS Mornings”, the 27-year-old gets emotional as she details the shooting that saw bullet fragments allegedly hitting her feet, requiring emergency surgery.

“There was an argument in the car?” King asks the rapper. “There was an argument because I was ready to go, and everybody else wasn’t ready to go,” the “Plan B” rapper said as she began to cry.

“But that’s like normal friend stuff. We fuss about silly stuff all the time. But I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud. Like, this was one of them times, where it was like it shouldn’t have got this crazy.”

“It shouldn’t have escalated,” King says.

.@theestallion shares her story of the 2020 incident when she was shot in her feet, allegedly by Tory Lanez. She says she initially told police she stepped on glass, because she feared for her life: “I was just trying to protect all of us because I didn't want them to kill us.” pic.twitter.com/qd4MJ1yN2w — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) April 25, 2022

Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, detailed the alleged incident further. “So, I get out of the car and it’s like, everything happens so fast,” she adds.

“And all I hear is this man screaming, he said, ‘Dance bitch,” and he started shooting. And I’m just like ‘Oh my god,’ like he shot me a couple of times,” she says through tears.

Adding, “I was so scared.”

King asks the GRAMMY-winning rapper to clarify Lanez’s alleged position during the incident.

“He was standing up over the window, shooting. And I didn’t even want to move,” the “WAP” rapper adds.

“I didn’t want to move too quick cause I’m like, ‘If I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s like super important. I don’t know if he was going to shoot me and kill me,’” she adds through more tears.

King asks again, “Were you afraid for your life at that time?”

“I was really scared because I had never been shot at before,” Megan adds. “And I looked down at my feet, ’cause I wasn’t even– the adrenaline is pumpin’ so hard. I’m not sure if he hit me. Like, I feel it. But I don’t understand what’s happening. So I looked down at my feet. I’m like,’Oh, my God.’ Like, I’m really bleeding. So I, like, drop down and I crawl in somebody’s driveway. Like, I can’t believe he shot me.”

Megan says that immediately after the shooting, Lanez started apologizing.

“He’s– ‘I’m so sorry. Please don’t tell nobody. I’ll give y’all a million dollars if y’all don’t say nothing.’ And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ Like, ‘Why are you offering me money right now?’ Help me. Like, and if you sorry, just help me,” she recalls.

The rapper also addressed her interaction with the police, telling them she “stepped on glass” because she was afraid.

“I didn’t want them to kill any of us or shoot any of us. So I just said, “I stepped on glass,” because I didn’t want–” she says before continuing, “I was just trying to protect all of us because I didn’t want them to kill us. Like, even though this person just did– just did this to me, my first reaction still was to try to save us. Like, I didn’t want to see anybody die. So I just said, “I stepped on glass.” So when I see people trying to use that against me, like trying to act like I’m lying, “Oh, she stepped on glass. She never got shot,” I’m the one who said I stepped on glass. I was lying to protect all of us. And I– sometimes I wish I really would have never said that.”

Rapper @theestallion says she knew she could rap at 7 years old — and by the time she got to college, "Megan Thee Stallion” became her identity. She tells @GayleKing about her parents’ impact on her life, becoming a megastar and the night she was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez. pic.twitter.com/oEmclNdVDe — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) April 25, 2022

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was charged with assaulting Megan during an alleged shooting incident in the Hollywood Hills in July. He was charged with a felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, a felony count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and for personal use of a firearm. Lanez responded to the charges by denying the accusations in a tweet that read, “The truth will come to the light.”

L.A. County Superior Court Judge David Herriford agreed with prosecutors that some of Lanez’s recent social media posts appeared to be messages directed at Megan Thee Stallion. The judge ordered that Lanez no longer make any public mention of the case or the victim.

L.A. County Superior Court Judge David Herriford set bail at $350,000. The singer posted the bail later that day and was released. The case is expected to go to trial in September.

