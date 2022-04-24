Click to share this via email

Sharon Osbourne is talking about her recent cosmetic surgery.

The TV star had another “full facelift” in October 2021.

“I looked like one of those f***ing mummies that they wrap,” recalled Osbourne in a new interview with The Sunday Times. “It hurt like hell. You have no idea.”

The 69-year-old admitted that the results left her worried at first.

“I’m telling you, it was horrendous,” she continued. “I’m, like, ‘You’ve got to be f***ing joking.’ One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f***ing Cyclops. I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.’”

Osbourne said her husband Ozzy was also worried initially.

“I don’t care how much it costs, we’ll get it redone,” he told her.

However, now that the surgery has “settled”, Osbourne is pleased with her results.