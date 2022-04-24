Charlie Barnett is looking back at his exit from “Chicago Fire”.

The actor played Peter Mills on the hit series from 2012 to 2015.

READ MORE: ‘Russian Doll’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date: Watch The Announcement

“[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it. I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time,” said the “Russian Doll” star in an interview with Digital Spy.

However, Barnett eventually saw the positive side of things.

“Yeah. It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that,” he added.

READ MORE: Natasha Lyonne Returns To ‘Russian Doll’ For A Time-Travelling Trip

“You never really see that in life, in general. You never see the bad moments becoming the good. It wouldn’t be. It wouldn’t be what it was, I think, if you did recognize it for what it is in the moment. So I’m thankful.”