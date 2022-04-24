Idina Menzel was certainly “Popular” with her son’s basketball team after a group trip to see “Wicked”.

The Broadway icon played the role of Elphaba in the original cast of the hit musical.

Menzel took to Twitter to share some photos from the special outing.

Last minute trip to @WICKED_Musical with my son and his basketball team. Haven’t been back in years and was incredibly moved and proud of this cast and show. The 12 year old boys I was with had no idea I was the green girl. 💚 pic.twitter.com/Nl7gfT7h2O — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) April 24, 2022

“Last minute trip to @WICKED_Musical with my son and his basketball team,” she wrote. “Haven’t been back in years and was incredibly moved and proud of this cast and show. The 12 year old boys I was with had no idea I was the green girl. 💚”

The photos see Menzel smiling alongside Lindsay Pearce, who currently plays Elphaba, and Brittney Johnson, who stars as Glinda.