Misha Collins has revealed that he is bisexual.
The “Supernatural” star came out while appearing at a fan convention.
“How many of you would consider yourself introverts?” he asked the audience in a video shared on Twitter. “How many extroverts? “And how many bisexuals?”
Collins added, “I’m all three.”
The actor’s character, Castiel, came out as gay in the final season of “Supernatural”.