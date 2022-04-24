Click to share this via email

Misha Collins has revealed that he is bisexual.

The “Supernatural” star came out while appearing at a fan convention.

“How many of you would consider yourself introverts?” he asked the audience in a video shared on Twitter. “How many extroverts? “And how many bisexuals?”

Collins added, “I’m all three.”

The actor’s character, Castiel, came out as gay in the final season of “Supernatural”.