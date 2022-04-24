Click to share this via email

Passengers travelling with Hawaiian Airlines will now get to try Jason Momoa’s environmentally friendly water.

The “Aquaman” star founded Mananalu in 2019.

All premium cabin guests on Hawaiian’s U.S. East Coast will be given a 6-ounce bottle.

The initiative is part of efforts to reduce plastic waste.

Momoa, who was born in Hawaii, recently took to Instagram to share some hilarious videos in honour of Earth Week.