Britney Spears won’t be on social media for a while! The “Overprotected” singer made the announcement on Sunday. “I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while 📱 !!! I send my love and God bless you all 💓💓🌹🌹 !!!,” the 40-year-old post star wrote on Instagram.

Spears accompanied her post with a video of a baby lounging in a chair with sunglasses, a robe and rollers in their hair.

Spears’ social media break comes almost two weeks after she and fiancé, Sam Asghari announced that they were expecting their first child together.

The day after the announcement, the “Stronger” singer modeled a series of outfits while revealing that she has a “small belly.”

On April 11, the pop superstar revealed to the world that she was expecting her third child. “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!'” Spears wrote. “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

She continued, “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have …”

Additionally, Spears – – who is mother of Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, from her previous relationship with Kevin Federline — shared that she suffered from perinatal depression in the past.

“it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday.” she wrote.

“thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!”

Asghari also shared the exciting news in a separate post on his Instagram. Spears and Asghari announced their engagement in 2021.

In March, Asghari talked to ET about starting a new chapter with the singer. Everything’s amazing,” Asghari told ET. “We’re so excited to start a new chapter, and everything’s so positive from here on out.”

