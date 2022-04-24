Click to share this via email

Jonathan Majors is talking about the tough training he went through in order to prepare for “Creed 3”.

The actor plays the nemesis of Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed in the upcoming sequel.

While speaking to Variety, Majors revealed that he trained for over a year to get ready for the role.

“I got punched in the face about 100 times, but it’s all OK!”, he said.

Majors also revealed that his hands grew a lot, thanks to all of the training.

“Over time, they just got bigger and bigger,” he said.

“Creed III” is set to hit theatres on Nov. 23.