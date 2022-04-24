Jared Padalecki is recovering following a very serious road incident.

The actor missed a “Supernatural” fan convention on Sunday, April 24 after he was involved in a crash.

While speaking to the crowd at the event, Jensen Ackles said, “[Padalecki] sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday. He’s sad he can’t be here.”

Sharing more details, Ackles continued, “He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn’t driving. He was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive.”

Assuring fans that Padalecki is doing well, he added, “That airbag packs a punch. He’s like, ‘I feel like I went 12 rounds with Tyson.’ But he is doing ok, and he’s moving around. But yeah, [it was a] really, really bad car accident. Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social and he’ll be back with us soon.”