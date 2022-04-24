Click to share this via email

Robin Roberts is opening up about her partner Amber’s breast cancer diagnosis.

The “Good Morning America” host holds back tears while discussing the emotional topic on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” airing Monday, April 25.

“She’s doing well, which is great,” began Roberts, who has fought her own battles against breast cancer in the past.

“I went through it twice, barely shed a tear,” she said. “I’m a puddle every time I think about what Amber is going through. She is being so courageous and is handling it extremely well.”

The couple have been together for 17 years.

The anchor also explains why she almost declined an interview with President Obama in 2012 to discuss marriage equality.