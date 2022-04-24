Jane Fonda is reflecting on age and getting older.

In an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning”, the “Grace and Frankie” star admitted that getting “closer to death” doesn’t phase her.

“I’m super-conscious that I’m closer to death. And it doesn’t really bother me that much,” she said.

“What bothers me is that my body is, you know basically not mine! My knees are not mine, my hips are not mine, my shoulder’s not mine. You’re looking at somebody who’s only me from here up.”

Insisting that you’re only as old as you feel, the actress added, “The fact is if you’re alive and relatively healthy at an older — I mean, I’m almost 85. The fact that I’m still alive and working, wow, who cares if I don’t have my old joints? And I can’t ski or bike or run anymore? Enh. You know, you can be really old at 60, and you can be really young at 85. Health!”