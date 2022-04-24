The show must go on! Billie Eilish didn’t let a little faceplanting keep her from rocking the second weekend of Coachella.

Eilish, 20, took a bit of a misstep and ended up falling flat on her face during her headlining performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on Saturday night.

The fall happened right after the stage lights dimmed and Eilish was getting ready to deliver a performance of “Getting Older,” when she slipped and landed face-first on the stage.

“I just ate s**t! Ouch! You guys, I just ate ass up here,” Eilish told her fans, as the stage was still pitch black. “I’m good. It was dark! Ouch! I tripped on the f**kin’ fire thing!”

OMG.. billie eilish accidentally tripped.. “I just ate shi*” pic.twitter.com/CJyfD8fanm — mric777🎶 (@oliviacabello17) April 24, 2022

The fall itself wasn’t seen by fans, but Eilish explained what happened — as seen in a video published by TMZ.

“You guys, I seriously ate s**t. Seriously. It was pitch black. You see that square? This f***ing thing? I went de-de-de-de-de and fell onto my face!” Eilish said with a laugh, poking fun at herself.

However, the show went on with an undeterred Eilish, who also brought out a special guest — Hayley Williams of Paramore. The two went on to perform Williams’ hit “Misery Business.”

Williams later rejoined Eilish onstage, where the pair then delivered a rendition of Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” together.

