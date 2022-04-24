Mick Jagger is talking about his favourite rock stars of this generation.

The Rolling Stones icon praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for giving life to the genre.

“In rock music you need energy, and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around. Now there are a few,” said the music legend, while speaking on Swedish radio station P4.

“You have Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly. That kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll,” he continued.

Jagger also shut down any rumors of his retirement.

The singer is off on a European tour with the Rolling Stones.

“I am not planning it to be the last live outing. “I love being on tour. I don’t think I would do it if I did not enjoy it,” he said. “I enjoy going out there on stage and doing my stuff. That is what I do. I want everyone to enjoy themselves and forget the troubles in their lives for a couple of hours and just chill out and have a great afternoon and evening.”