Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Dwyane Wade isn’t planning on making his basketball comeback any time soon.

The former NBA star, who retired from the sport three years ago, joins “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” airing Monday, April 25.

READ MORE: Zach Braff Didn’t Know Who Dwyane Wade Was Until Co-Starring With Gabrielle Union In ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ Reboot

Asked if he’d ever consider coming out of retirement, Wade quipped, “Absolutely not.”

He explained, “I feel better when I wake up in the morning, my knees not hurting, my hips not hurting. I’m not stressing as much. It’s stressful tryna be good all the time.”

Wade added, “I’m 40, I ain’t the same.”

READ MORE: Gabrielle Union On Moving Forward After Dwyane Wade Had Son With Another Woman

The sports icon also chats about his love for fashion and the popularity of his three-year-old daughter, Kaavia.