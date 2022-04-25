Click to share this via email

Nicolina Bozzo was back with another stunning performance on Sunday’s “American Idol”.

The 18-year-old Torontonian belted out the Leonard Cohen track “Hallelujah”, dedicating the performance to her grandmother, who was in the room.

No doubt there was’t a dry eye in the house as the teen showed off her incredible vocals with the track, donning a glittering dress as spotlights shone behind her.

Bozzo, unsurprisingly, nabbed a place in the Top 11.

EMYRSON FLORA, NICOLINA, NOAH THOMPSON ON “AMERICAN IDOL”. Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

Her latest performance comes after she sang an impressive cover of Sara Bareilles’ “She Used to Be Mine”.

Before that, she nailed a cover of “Edge Of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks.

“When you do performances like that people want more,” Luke Bryan told her last Sunday.

“I always think to myself while you’re performing, ‘She’s gonna blow’,” Lionel Richie added. “When you do blow, oh my God. It’s amazing!”