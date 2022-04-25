Sean Murray’s real-life daughter is set to make a special appearance on an upcoming episode of “NCIS”.
Cay Ryan Murray, 14, will guest star on the May 2 episode of the show, titled “The Brat Pack”, as Teagan Fields.
The character will be part of a ring of teenage partygoers whom the team investigate amid a string of break-ins at Marine Base Quantico.
Special Agent McGee forms a special bond with Teagan while working on the case.
Murray also shares son River, 12, with wife Carrie James.
The latest family cameo comes after Mark Harmon’s son, Sean Harmon, played a younger version of his dad’s character Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the show.
Executive producer Donald P. Bellisario‘s daughter, and Sean Murray‘s stepsister, Troian Bellisario, was also a guest star.