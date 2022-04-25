Click to share this via email

Cay Ryan Murray and Sean Murray on "NCIS".

Sean Murray’s real-life daughter is set to make a special appearance on an upcoming episode of “NCIS”.

Cay Ryan Murray, 14, will guest star on the May 2 episode of the show, titled “The Brat Pack”, as Teagan Fields.

The character will be part of a ring of teenage partygoers whom the team investigate amid a string of break-ins at Marine Base Quantico.

Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee and Cay Ryan Murray as Teagan Fields. Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Cay Ryan Murray as Teagan Fields and Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee. Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Special Agent McGee forms a special bond with Teagan while working on the case.

Murray also shares son River, 12, with wife Carrie James.

Cay Ryan Murray as Teagan Fields and Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Michael Zinberg, Sean Murray, and Cay Ryan Murray. Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The latest family cameo comes after Mark Harmon’s son, Sean Harmon, played a younger version of his dad’s character Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the show.

Executive producer Donald P. Bellisario‘s daughter, and Sean Murray‘s stepsister, Troian Bellisario, was also a guest star.