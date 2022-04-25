Former security guard Fritz Hager brought his cheeky charm to the “American Idol” stage Sunday night.

The singer put his own spin on James Bay’s “Let It Go”, playing an acoustic guitar in front of a starry background.

Hager’s efforts nabbed him a spot in the Top 11.

This is insane guys. Every week I am just blown away, I love you all so much. Thank you for letting me do what I love every day. Make sure to tune in tomorrow and vote, let’s keep riding this wave 💙🧸🎸 #americanidol #top11 — Fritz Hager 3 (@fritzhagermusic) April 25, 2022

From his very first audition, Hager has gushed about being a fan of former “Idol” star Phillip Phillips.

He previously explained that he didn’t want to be a security guard forever, sitting in a dark room for 12 hours a day monitoring cameras.

Hager told the cameras of Phillips, who won the show in 2012: “I loved his sound, the way he played guitar. He inspired me to play guitar. I always wanted to be where he was.”