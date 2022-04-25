Click to share this via email

After many months, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have made it official.

On Sunday evening, the couple made their first public appearance together, attending the 2022 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony.

The event was held at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and was also attended by comedy luminaries like Steve Carell, Jimmy Kimmel, Ed Helms, and more.

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was also in attendance, along with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

This year, Jon Stewart was honoured with the Mark Twain Prize, which has previously been awarded to Dave Chappelle, Carol Burnett, Tina Fey, and Lorne Michaels, among others.

Performing at the event was the Boss himself, Bruce Springsteen.

Though Davidson and Kardashian have kept largely out of the public eye, they have been open about the fact that they’re dating on social media and in interviews.

In a recent appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, Kardashian talked about visiting her boyfriend in his hometown of Staten Island.

“Staten Island is an amazing place,” she said. “We had so much fun going to Staten Island. I wanted to check it out.”