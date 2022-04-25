Donald Trump took a swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the latest clip to emerge from that “Piers Morgan Uncensored” interview.

Morgan famously stormed out of the “Good Morning Britain” studio last year after making some controversial comments about Markle following her and Harry’s controversial Oprah Winfrey chat.

Trump told the host that Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, should have been stripped of their royal titles, and predicted their marriage will eventually end.

The former president also said the Queen allowing them to keep their royal titles is probably one of the only things he’s ever disagreed with her on.

*NEW CLIP*

‘Harry is a whipped man.. like no person I’ve ever seen.’ – President on the Prince… my explosive Trump interview airs tonight on ⁦@PiersUncensored⁩ ⁦@TalkTV⁩ 8pm. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/dtaNqnXond — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 25, 2022

Trump asked, “Harry is whipped. Do you know the expression?” to which Morgan replied, “I’m familiar with the phrase.”

“I won’t use the full expression but Harry is whipped like no person I think I’ve ever seen,” Trump went on.

“I’m not a fan of Meghan,” he said. “I’m not a fan and I wasn’t right from the beginning. I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose.”

Trump then told Morgan, “I wonder if Harry is going to go back on his hands and knees [to the Queen.]

“He’s been so disrespectful to the country and I think he’s an embarrassment.”

BREAKING: In new bombshell from my interview, President Donald Trump calls for the Queen to strip Prince Harry & wife Meghan of all royal titles.

Calls Harry ‘embarrassing’, ‘disrespectful’ & ‘the most whipped man in the world.’ pic.twitter.com/nAsSwXA6Qp — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 24, 2022

Donald Trump says the Queen should strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles. Piers Morgan tells Julia: "They represent the very worst of this woke culture." Piers Morgan’s exclusive interview with Donald Trump airs on TalkTV tonight at 8pm.@JuliaHB1 | @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/88PIp1dhqq — TalkTV (@TalkTV) April 25, 2022

The Trump interview hit headlines last week after the former POTUS denied storming out of Morgan’s interview despite a promo clip making it seem that way.

The teaser implied Trump had had enough after being asked questions about losing the 2020 election.

Trump said in a statement: “Piers Morgan, like the rest of the fake news media, attempted to unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview.

“He wanted to make it look like I walked out on the interview when my time limit of 20 minutes went over by an hour. The interview was very strong on the 2020 election fraud, with me calling him ‘a fool’ if he truly believed those results.”

He also said, “For those who want to make Piers look bad, compare his video promo and how it was doctored to the real thing.

“Hopefully, they will now be doing some big changes to their final product.”