Kid Rock performed at Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson’s lavish wedding ceremony over the weekend.

Gretzky, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, shared a video on her Instagram Story of the singer belting out Chris Stapleton’s “Joy of My Life”.

“You are the joy of my life,” Gretzky gushed. “Thank you, Kid Rock.”

Kid Rock performed at DJ and Paulina’s wedding and I really hope he officiated it as well pic.twitter.com/ycifmLbnxu — claire rogers (@kclairerogers) April 24, 2022

Rock is friends with Johnson and Gretzky’s father, with the group previously being spotted playing golf together.

Gretzky and golf pro Johnson tied the knot on Saturday in an intimate ceremony held at a luxury resort in Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains.

Credit: Instagram/Paulina Gretzky

As the Daily Mail reported, the couple — who have been together since 2013 and share sons Tatum, 7, and River, 4 — exchanged vows in a specially erected tent on a lawn at Blackberry Farm.

The couple were surrounded by friends and family as they took the plunge.