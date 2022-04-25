Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

If Jonathan Groff decides he wants to be a dad, Lea Michele will be happy to help.

In an interview with People, the former Spring Awakening co-stars talked about recently reuniting with their castmates, including new mothers Lauren Pritchard and Lilli Cooper.

READ MORE: Jonathan Groff Says Keanu Reeves Is The ‘Greatest Action Star Of Our Time’

“What a blessing to see our sons playing together,” Michele said. “I’m just so grateful, I’ve experienced so many versions of life with these girls.”

READ MORE: Jonathan Groff Thought He Peed Himself While Playing Agent Smith In ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

Asked if being around all those kids has given Groff an itch to have kids of his own, he responded, “Great question!”

The actor didn’t say explicitly whether he wanted kids, but Michele offered her services as a surrogate if he ever does.

“I’ll carry your baby. I will,” she said, to which Groff asked, “You will?”

Michele told him, “Hell yeah! I love being pregnant. It’s so much fun.”

“Good to know,” Groff replied.