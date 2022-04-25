Click to share this via email

Celine Dion has paid a heartfelt tribute to Montreal Canadiens legend and hockey icon Guy Lafleur, who passed away at age 70 on Friday.

The singer shared a rare throwback snap of her eldest son Rene-Charles Angelil, who is now 21, posing with the five-time Stanley Cup winner.

Dion explained how Lafleur was “an idol for so many,” sending her “most sincere condolences” to his family and loved ones.

Her comment included, “I feel honoured that my dear son RC had the privilege to meet Mr. Lafleur. We will always cherish this moment, which had a huge impact on our entire family.”

Dion also shared the message in French.

Lafleur’s sister Lise revealed the sportsman had passed away in an emotional Facebook post on Friday: