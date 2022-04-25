A former child star is coming out.

Appearing on “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” this week, “American Graffiti” star Mackenzie Phillips revealed that she is bisexual.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande Pledges Up To $1.5 Million To Support Trans Youth Facing ‘Disgraceful’ Legislation

The revelation came after Yontef brought up that Phillips has long been an icon for people in the LGBTQ community.

“I love that,” she said. “And I also love that I throughout my life I have lived on both sides of the curtain. I’ve had boyfriends, I’ve had girlfriends, you know, throughout my life. I am neither one nor the other. I love our gay community.

“I love everybody,” she added, before joking, “Not everybody. Almost.”

READ MORE: Lizzo Calls Texas Anti-Abortion Laws ‘Atrocious’ And Slams Anti-Trans Laws At SXSW

The “One Day At A Time” actress also talked about her work as the program director of West Hollywood rehab Breathe Life Healing Center.

“Breathe Life Healing Center is LGBT-owned and operated,” she said. “One of our most attended tracks that we have here is a chem-sex track, which is gay men with crystal meth and sex addiction issues because those are so entangled.”