Sharon Osbourne and her husband Ozzy are planning to move two Ukrainian families into the unused properties on their Buckinghamshire, U.K., estate following Russia’s invasion of the country.

Osbourne spoke to the Sunday Times about the war, with the reporter commenting on her being “furious about the red tape bogging down the process for rehoming Ukrainian refugees” in Britain.

She said of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, “I think it’s heinous what [Boris Johnson] is doing.”

READ MORE: Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About ‘The Talk’ Firing: ‘It Was Like I Was Dead’

As the reporter mentioned how people must feel to flee war and end up living at the Osbournes’ house, the star replied, “Ozzy’s very well known in Ukraine. I think they’d be happy.”

Osbourne, who is moving back to the U.K. with Ozzy following 25 years in the U.S. after nabbing a job on TalkTV, also spoke about her recent cosmetic surgery that she had in October 2021.

“I looked like one of those f***ing mummies that they wrap,” recalled Osbourne. “It hurt like hell. You have no idea.”

The 69-year-old admitted that the results left her worried at first.

“I’m telling you, it was horrendous. I’m, like, ‘You’ve got to be f***ing joking.’ One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f***ing Cyclops. I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.’”

READ MORE: Sharon Osbourne To Host UK Show Called ‘The Talk’ After Getting Fired From ‘The Talk’ In U.S.

“I don’t care how much it costs, we’ll get it redone,” Ozzy told his wife, who is now pleased with the results after the surgery settled.