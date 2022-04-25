TikTok star Tinx, whose real name is Christina Najjar, has apologized after a series of controversial tweets resurfaced online.

Najjar, who has 1.5 million followers on TikTok and almost 500,000 on Instagram, spoke about a recent Substack post titled “We need to talk about Tinx’s old tweets.”

In those tweets she calls Kim Kardashian “fat” and Tori Spelling “really ugly and pathetic.”

She also ‘liked’ and re-posted a number of controversial posts relating to COVID-19 and politics in 2020.

Tinx has since shared a lengthy note on Instagram, explaining how she’s “more than cringing” and is “beyond embarrassed.”

“About 10 years ago, I sent some truly nasty, mean, horrible tweets. I called people that I had never met fat, pathetic and ugly.

“I even called Kim Kardashian fat, which is ironic considering she is my number one idol and person I look up to. When I read the tweets back, I am ashamed and embarrassed. They are mean spirited, and I am not mean-spirited—but I used to be.”

Tinx explained that she was “deeply, deeply insecure” as a 21-year-old and “hated myself and had a bad relationship with my body.”

“I was also extremely lost. I’ve told you guys about that before. About being so lost and wanting to find a passion and find my voice.

“So, I tried on many hats, one of which was [a] mean tweeter to get a laugh. And it’s not funny at all. Only insecure people punch down. And only deeply insecure people try to make others the butt of the joke. Being mean is not funny, it’s just plain mean. Hurt people, hurt people and I know my words caused hurt.”

Tinx finished up by insisting, “I am very sorry. I am a work in progress.”