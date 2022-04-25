Click to share this via email

Fans at a Kid Laroi concert needed a time out.

Last week, on April 21, the rapper performed a secret concert at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles, but things came to a halt after two fans jumped onstage and were tackled by security.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Laroi can be seen putting the concert on pause after the fans were tackled.

“Everybody let’s back-up a little bit,” he told the audience.

He also made sure to check that the two fans were alright after the incident, picking up a pair of sunglasses and asking, “Who’s glasses was this right here?”

He added, “You look cool as f**k.”

Last year, 10 fans were killed during a crowd crush incident during Travis Scott’s performance at the Astroworld Festival, leading many to place extra attention on safety for audience members.