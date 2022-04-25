The “Selling Sunset” reunion is coming, but one big cast member won’t be there.

On Monday, Netflix announced that a reunion special for the hit reality show will premiere on Friday, May 6.

But as some noticed from the promotional photo released, star Christine Quinn appears to be absent from the reunion.

Quinn’s rep told ET Canada, “Christine tested positive for COVID. Out of an abundance of caution for the cast and crew, she did not attend the reunion.”

Also missing from the special in-person is Amanza Smith, who revealed on her Instagram Story that she will only be appearing virtually after testing positive for COVID as well.

Season 5 of “Selling Sunset” premiered last Friday.