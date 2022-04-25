Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

John Travolta’s son is putting up superhero moves.

Over the weekend the actor shared a video on Instagram of his 11-year-old son Ben’s parkour training.

READ MORE: John Travolta’s Daughter Ella Celebrates 22nd Birthday At Tea Party With Her Dad

“My Spider-Man Ben!” Travolta wrote in the caption.

In the video, Ben is seen in an indoor training room, hopping from platform to platform, swinging off monkey bars and more.

Commenting on the video, Ben’s sister Ella Bleu shared some encouraging emojis, “👏👏🙌.”

Jamie Lee Curtis also wrote, “WOWZA.”

“Right on Ben!” Mario Lopez added, and Debi Mazar said, “I want to do that!”

READ MORE: John Travolta Adopts Dog Jamie Lee Curtis Held Onstage At The Oscars

In another recent video on Instagram, Travolta wished followers a happy Easter along with Ella and Ben, who was holding an adorable dog.