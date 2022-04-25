The new season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” may be the most explosive one yet.

Erika Jayne spoke on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast, “Two Ts in a Pod”, with her co-stars Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna about the exciting 12th season of the show.

In fact, she revealed that there was one moment she was really hoping they edited out of the final cut.

Apparently, during a cast ski trip to Aspen, a fight broke out between Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff, and series newcomer Sheree Zampino.

“[They] were staying somewhere else and I got into it very heavily with them,” Jayne recalled. “I’d remove that. I haven’t seen it; I experienced it, but what I experienced was bad so I can only imagine how bad it looks.”

The 50-year-old admitted that she “went wild” and was ashamed of the way she acted towards Richards in particular.

“I’m regretful,” she said. “Obviously we’ve been friends for eight years now, so my relationship with her is important.”

While the fight was bad, fans will be relieved to know that the two have “worked it out” – that being said, it’s not clear whether the other cast members involved with the altercation are as forgiving.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 premieres May 11 on Bravo.