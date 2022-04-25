Jean Smart is being honoured with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In an induction ceremony hosted by Hannah Einbinder and Joe Mantegna on April 25, the longtime Hollywood veteran was given her own place at the famous site. Originally “Designing Women” creator Linda Bloodworth was scheduled to host the ceremony but had to cancel due to COVID-19.

Mantegna passed along her kind words, however, even taking the opportunity to tease the budding romance between the “Designing Women” actress and her co-star Richard Gilliland on the set of the show which would eventually blossom into a lifelong marriage until his death in 2021.

Hannah Einbinder, Joe Mantegna, Jean SmartJean Smart Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony – Photo: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Cars passing by on the street honked in excitement as Smart took the stage. The 70-year-old thanked all her friends, family, and supporters for attending the ceremony to show her love.

“Thank you to everyone for coming out on this warm day and for having to jump through all sorts of Covid hoops to get here,” she said. “I really really really appreciate it. It means so much, so much, thank you.”

Other stars who recently joined the constellation include DJ Khaled and Ashanti.