Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Warning: The following photo is graphic.

Cary Elwes is “recovering well” after being rushed to the hospital for a rattlesnake bite.

The “Princess Bride” star shared a graphic image of his ring finger swollen, bloody and bruised after a run-in with the snake.

“Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake. Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at @UCLAHealth for their great care,” Elwes wrote on Twitter.

Adding, “Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks.”

READ MORE: Cary Elwes Reveals He Used Food And Desserts To Get Marlon Brando Out Of His Trailer On ‘Superman’

Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake. Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at @UCLAHealth for their great care. Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0vHuFvKMTj — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) April 25, 2022

Source told TMZ that Elwes was bitten near his Malibu home and had to be airlifted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Saturday.

READ MORE: Brooke Shields Tries To Win Cary Elwes’ Heart And Home In ‘A Castle For Christmas’ Trailer

Hopefully, Elwes will mend quickly as he is off to film Zack Snyder’s “Rebel Moon” which started filming last week with production running until November. Elwes will be playing king of the galactic empire.