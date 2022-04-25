Lauren Hutton is looking back at her legendary career.
The model reflected to Harper’s Bazaar about being naive in the mid- ’60s as she started her career as a model.
“When I moved to New York and became a model, I didn’t know anything about the industry. I got a job modelling for Christian Dior for $50 a week,” Hutton said.
“Once I started working, I made myself an athlete. I uncrossed my eyes. (Dick Avedon used to look up at me from behind his camera and ask, ‘Are they straight yet?’) I jumped around. I worked hard. But by 1972, there weren’t many of us models left. All the big girls like Veruschka, Twiggy, and Jean Shrimpton had basically split,” Hutton continued.
Nearly 30-years-old, Hutton knew she was “about to expire” so she got a contract with Revlon.
From that contract, Hutton tried acting a bit but knew modelling was where her heart was at. Even though she was now in her mid-40s, which was considered old for a model at the time, Hutton refused to “try and look younger.”
She has carried that belief through the rest of her life, despite the industry’s outlook on ageism.
“When it comes to cosmetic procedures, there’s a real thin line you tread. There are people who I find hard to look at today. Their faces don’t look like the people I once knew,” Hutton added.
Hutton also isn’t too fussed about her skincare routine.
“I’m usually in a rush to get to bed and make love or read,” she admitted. “The only beauty ritual I have is washing my face with soap and water. It’s horrifying. Then I’ll put on… Retinol night oil. It does really good things for your skin. I also have an aloe plant. I cut the leaves open, and I put it all over my face and décolletage.”