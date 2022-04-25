Broadway star Ben Platt will be teaching the “American Idol” contestants his tips and tricks to being an amazing musician.

E! News reports the “Dear Evan Hansen” star is set to be a mentor during the competition’s Disney Night. He will mentor the contestants on everything from singing to stage presence at Disneyland.

The 28-year-old is the youngest actor to win the Tony Award for Lead Actor in 2017 for his turn as the troubled teen in the musical Dear Evan Hansen, a role he reprised in the movie musical adaptation in 2021. He also won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album for the musical’s original cast recording.

Aside from his prolific Broadway career, Platt has a successful pop singing career with his 2019 album Sing to Me. He released his second studio album Reverie in 2021.

As for his Disney connection, Platt showed off his vocals on “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” ABC special where he performed “A Whole New World” with Idina Menzel, who has also acted as a mentor on the competition show.

Platt’s episode of “American Idol” airs on May 1.