Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead have tied the knot in a “small” ceremony.

“It was a small wedding for family and close friends,” a source told People. “They had an outdoor ceremony. It was lovely and joyful. The menu was farm-to-table. They are an adorable couple. They are pretty low-key and like their canyon life. They often hike and go to the beach.”

The two have been together since 2017 after meeting on set of “Fargo” and welcomed son, Laurie, in June 2021.

READ MORE: Ewan McGregor And Hayden Christensen Get Candid About ‘Star Wars’ Prequel Backlash: ‘I Found It Quite Hard’

McGregor is also dad to Clara, 26, Jamyan, 20, Esther, 20, and Anouk, 10, with ex-wife Eve Mavrakis.

Laurie was revealed to the world when Clara introduced him on Instagram.

“Welcome to the world little brother ❤️ congratulations to my Dad & Mary – this is the greatest gift,” Clara wrote at the time.