James Gunn is taking on critics who want to replace Chris Pratt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After the new trailer for the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder” featured clips of Pratt’s Star-Lord, it renewed calls from fans for the actor to be replaced in the film franchise.

The complaints, which are not new, stem from associations with the actor’s church.

Unwilling to stay silent on the subject, Gunn challenged Twitter users who he claimed were just basing their disagreements on baseless accusations.

Taking on one user who called for Pratt to be replaced, Gunn tweeted, “For what? Because of your made-up, utterly-false beliefs about him? For something that someone else told you about him that’s not true? Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if he ever was, we would all be going with him.”

In response to another user, who has since locked their account, wrote “so ur cool with him being part of a homophobic church?”, Gunn denied the claims.

“He isn’t. I know the church he currently goes to. Do you?” he wrote. “(The answer is you don’t, but you heard from someone who heard from someone who heard from someone where he goes to church, so decided, ‘yeah, okay, I’ll believe this terrible thing I heard online about this celebrity!’)”

Pratt has come under fire before in 2020 for his association with the Hillsong Church, which is alleged to hold discriminatory beliefs.

The actor tends to be quiet about these accusations and rarely voices his opinion, but in response to a 2019 tweet from Elliot Page which called his church “infamously anti lgbtq”, he posted an Instagram Story.

Pratt wrote that his church “opens their doors to absolutely everyone” and that his place of worship does not define him as a person.

“My faith is important to me, but no church defines me or my life, and I am not a spokesperson for any church or any group of people,” he said. “My values define who I am. We need less hate in this world, not more. I am a man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want free from the judgment of their fellow man.”