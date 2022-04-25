Emyrson Flora could be the next Billie Eilish if Katy Perry has anything to say.

Flora put her spin on Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” during Sunday’s “American Idol”.

All three judges were blown away by how mature Flora’s voice is for a 16-year-old.

“That’s an old, settled cry you have in your voice,” Lionel Richie said. “When that cry comes out, regardless of whatever else you’re thinking, it’s believable. That’s the whole essence of this thing, is to make sure we feel what you’re singing.”

For Perry, she sees Flora as the next “Bad Guy” singer.

”Your unique special sauce is that cry, and especially holding the room when it’s quiet — it’s a little like Billie Eilish,” Perry said. “She doesn’t have to sing crazy notes, she can have the whole crowd in the palm of her hands by being quiet, and you do that so, so well.”

Luke Bryan agreed with how impressive Flora’s “stage presence” is for being the youngest competitor this season, calling the performance “timeless and classy.”