Howard Stern isn’t impressed with how Johnny Depp is handling himself during his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Stern slammed Depp during his SiriusXM show for “overacting.”

“The reason he wanted that on — he wanted it televised [because] that’s what narcissists do,” Stern said. “They think they can talk their way out of anything. I think Johnny Depp is a huge narcissist and what I mean by that is — he figured, ‘I’ll put this on TV and because I’m so persuasive and because I’m so smart, I’m such a wonderful guy.’”

“I’ll play you some clips from the Johnny Depp trial. If he isn’t acting — I mean, he’s so overacting because he’s writing his own material as he goes along,” he said, per Mediaite. “You know, I gotta tell you, he’s wrong. He shouldn’t be putting this on TV in any shape.”

Co-host Robin Quivers felt that no matter the outcome of the trial, it won’t save Depp’s acting career.

Stern agreed, noting: “That’s what narcissists do, [they say], ‘I will charm the pants off of America at the trial.’ No you won’t! This will not go well. It’s not going well for you, it’s not going well for her. It’s not going well for anybody. You sound like two battling children.”

“It’s just coming off really badly,” Stern added. “Johnny Depp testified in court for two days last week. Two days. Think about that, lots of room to embarrass yourself. Two full, fucking days! First of all, his difficulty in speaking the English language is fantastic…And the accent. First of all, isn’t he from like the South of the Midwest? Johnny Depp was born in Kentucky. Does that sound like a guy from Kentucky?”

Depp is suing Heard for libel over a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote in The Washington Post. She refers to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Depp once again took the stand on Monday for cross-examination where the court heard audio recordings from one of their arguments.