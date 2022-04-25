Click to share this via email

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham are still basking in the newlywed glow.

Nicola posted new candid photos from her wedding day taken by her mom, Claudia.

The two snaps show the model getting her hair done.

“My mom took these,” Nicola captioned the pics. Brooklyn gushed, “Sexy xxxxxx.”

Nicola also praised the “best husband” for driving her to work at 4:30 a.m..

On Brooklyn’s page, he showed a box of doughnuts Nicola sent him to congratulate him.

“I’m so proud of you!! Love you hubby,” she wrote. Although it is unclear what Nicola was congratulating Brooklyn on.

The couple tied the knot earlier this month with a beautiful wedding at her family home in Florida.