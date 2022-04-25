Click to share this via email

Kim Kardashian is still living her best Easter life.

The mogul shared new pictures from last weekend’s festivities.

“Easter with my bb’s 🐣🐰🥚💛,” Kardashian captioned a collection of pics.

In the first snap, the mom snuggled up to kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, as they all wore matching pjs with eggs and chicks on them.

Another photo showed Kris Jenner with a few of her granddaughters and all the kids smashing open giant chocolate Easter eggs.

In true Kardashian/Jenner fashion, Kris hosted an extravagant event to celebrate in her new home.

Khloe Kardashian previously shared a look at the day, wearing bunny ears with her daughter, True.

Others in attendance included Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker who marvelled at their Easter eggs on Instagram Stories at the time.