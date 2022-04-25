Kylie Jenner is recounting her past relationship with Tyga during Blac Chyna’s defamation lawsuit.

Jenner was called to the stand and questioned by Chyna’s lawyer about what Tyga may have told her about his ex.

Before dating Jenner, Tyga was in a relationship with Chyna and share son, King Cairo, 9. Chyna then dated Jenner’s brother, Rob Kardashian, with who she shares a daughter, Dream, 5.

Jenner recalled Tyga showing her a 6-inch scar on his arm which he allegedly claims was from a knife Chyna used on him.

READ MORE: Kris Jenner Claims Blac Chyna Threatened To Kill Kylie Jenner, Says Family Kept Alleged Threats ‘Internal’

“When we were dating he expressed to me his troubles with Chyna,” Jenner said via the Daily Mail. “He showed me his arm and said Chyna had slashed him with a knife.”

“He expressed to me her abuse of alcohol and drugs. She may have been high or intoxicated the night she slashed him,” she added.

When asked if she had any proof, Jenner said she “wasn’t there” and was going off “what Tyga told me,” per E! News.

Jenner had requested Tyga to talk to Kardashian about Chyna’s behaviour but Kardashian decided to stay with her.

“I felt it was my duty to express my concerns, but ultimately it was up to him,” Jenner said, according to TMZ.

READ MORE: Kris Jenner Reveals How She’s Helped Kim Kardashian Navigate Her Contentious Divorce From Kanye West

Jenner was also asked if she thought Chyna’s love for Kardashian was real or fake.

“I just felt maybe me dating the father of her child had something to do with it,” Jenner said, adding it was “maybe” out of spite.

Chyna has taken the entire Kardashian/Jenner family to court for a $108 million defamation suit.